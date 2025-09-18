Tensions rise as protesters block ex-Meghalaya minister's vehicle at Jorabat

Shillong, Sep 18 (PTI) Former Meghalaya minister and NPP legislator Rakkam A Sangma's convoy was blocked by protestors at Jorabat on Thursday, forcing him to rely on Assam Police to continue his journey to Garo Hills, officials said.

Several tourists and travellers also faced difficulties as protestors blocked vehicles at the interstate entry point, further compounding the situation.

A large crowd from Assam shouted slogans demanding that Sangma return to Meghalaya, with protestors urging his vehicle to turn back.

The NPP leader later shared a video of the confrontation and claimed that he barely managed to get past the blockade with police assistance.

The incident occurred amid an ongoing protest by the All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxi Association (AKMTTA), which is demanding a ban on Assam tourist taxis operating in Meghalaya's popular tourist destinations.

The hardline stance has fuelled resentment on both sides, escalating tensions.

In response, Rakkam called for calm and dialogue, emphasising the need for both associations to find an amicable solution to avoid harm to people on both sides. PTI JOP MNB