Tenth member of Ravi Kana gang held in Greater Noida

Noida, Jan 23 (PTI) A member of a gang led by gangster Ravi Nagar alias Ravi Kana was arrested by the police in Greater Noida on Tuesday, making the tenth arrest in a case lodged under the Gangsters Act earlier this month against the group, officials said.

The FIR under provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986 was lodged on January 2 at the Beta 2 police station against Kana and his 15 associates, the police said.

Nine gang members were arrested in the past while their leader, who is involved in scrap trade and gets tenders by allegedly threatening private companies, is at large, they said.

"Prahlad alias Amar Singh who worked as a driver for Kana and is a member of his gang has been arrested. He was held near the ATS roundabout in the Beta 2 area of Greater Noida," a police spokesperson said.

"Prahlad, who hails from Agra district, was tasked with logistics operations in the gang. His work primarily involved ensuring transport of scrap from source to destination," the official said.

Ravi Nagar alias Ravi Kana and his four associates were in December 2023 booked in a gang-rape case lodged at the Noida Sector 39 police station over a complaint of raping a woman inside a car in the parking lot of a shopping mall in the city in June last year.

Two days later he and his gang members were booked under the stringent Gangsters Act case after which nine of his associates were arrested while his ill-gotten assets worth hundreds of crores seized by the police, according to officials. PTI KIS NB NB