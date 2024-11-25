Tenure of village councils curtailed in Mizoram for effective use of funds: Minister

Aizawl, Nov 25 (PTI) Mizoram Local Administration Minister C Lalsawivunga on Monday said that the tenure of the existing village councils (VCs) has been reduced to ensure effective management and use of state funds.

A notification issued by the state local administration department last week said that the current term of the village councils in the state barring those within three autonomous district council areas in the southern part of the state, has been curtailed by six months and shall end on February 19 next year.

Addressing a party function at the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) office in Aizawl, Lalsawivunga said that another reason for curtailing the current VCs tenure is to adjust the extension caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that the gradual decrease in funds allocation from the Centre on yearly basis and the increasing rise in commodities prices have required the government to use funds meticulously.

According to the minister, the state government received a Post Devolution Revenue Deficit (PDRD) grant amounting to Rs 122.83 crore during the fiscal 2023-2024 and Rs 89.91 crore per month during the current fiscal.

As per the 15th Finance Commission's recommendation, Mizoram will receive a PDRD grant of Rs 48.83 crore per month in the next 2025-2026 fiscal, he said.

Amid these financial constraints, the state will face civic polls (Village councils and Local Councils) next year and also Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) elections at the end of the year, the minister said.

Besides, the state government will also conduct elections to Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) in the first part of 2026.

"Keeping in mind the upcoming civic polls, the government has decided to shorten the current VCs term and conduct elections to ensure that people are not inconvenienced," Lalsawivunga said.

He said that the tenure of VCs was extended in 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The last VCs and local councils (LCs) polls were conducted in August, 2020 except for 27 LCs and 8 VCs due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Elections to these VCs and LCs were held later.

Preparations are in full swing to hold VCs elections by next February, officials said.

Official sources said that the state Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation department is also likely to issue a notification shortening the tenure of the existing LCs within AMC and Lunglei Municipal Council jurisdiction to ensure that LCs elections are held simultaneously with VCs elections.

Meanwhile, Mizoram Village Council Association said that it may approach the high court to challenge the government's decision to shorten the VCs term.

The association president K. Lalngaizuala said that the association will discuss the issue during a conference to be held on Tuesday in Aizawl.

The reduction of VCs term has drawn flak from different quarters, including opposition parties.

Congress alleged that the VCs tenure was shortened as the ZPM government found it difficult to cooperate with those VCs dominated by opposition parties. PTI COR NN