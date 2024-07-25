Term 'stray' will no longer be used for cows in Rajasthan: Minister Kumawat

Jaipur: The term 'stray' will no longer be used for cows in Rajasthan, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Minister Joraram Kumawat has said.

Replying to a debate on the grant demand of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department in the Rajasthan Assembly on Wednesday night, Kumawat said that from now on the term 'nirashrit' (destitute) will be used to refer to stray cows.

The minister said that "the state government is committed to making cattle rearers economically self-reliant by "developing valuable animal wealth and increasing livestock production".

"The state government is also working sensitively for the protection and promotion of cows and bulls," he added.

Following the discussion, the assembly passed the grant demands of the department by voice vote.

Kumawat said that Chief Minister Animal Husbandry Development Fund will be constituted in the state with a provision of Rs 250 crore.

Additionally, Mukhyamantri Mangala Pashu Bima Yojana will be started by including other animals along with dairy animals, he said in the assembly.

For the convenience of livestock farmers, animal fairs will be organised in all districts in a phased manner, he added.