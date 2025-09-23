Terminated employee alleges assault by HR staff in Noida office; police probe on

Noida, Sep 23 (PTI) A former employee of a private company in Noida has alleged that he was physically assaulted by members of the firm's Human Resources (HR) team after he inquired about severance pay, police said on Tuesday.

The incident reportedly took place on September 19 at the company's office here. The employee narrated his ordeal in a detailed post on Reddit, triggering discussions on workplace ethics and employee rights.

"HR terminated me without reason, denied severance, physically assaulted me in office, police complaint filed. Need advice on next steps," he wrote.

The man claimed that when he met the HR team to discuss severance, he was told: "We won't reply. You are terminated. Fight wherever you want." He alleged that when he tried again, this time recording the conversation on his phone, one of the HR members shouted, "snatch his phone," following which he was physically restrained.

"My right hand was twisted, I was in pain, and honestly, I felt humiliated," he said in his post.

The man said that police were called and he was taken to the Sector-168 police post, where he submitted a written complaint with video evidence.

"Police even asked HR to come to the station, but they refused. Now I'm stuck – no severance, no formal reply, and physical assault on top of it," he wrote.

When contacted, the in-charge of the Sector-168 police post, under the Expressway Police Station, confirmed that a complaint had been received and the allegations were being investigated.

Meanwhile, social media users flooded the post's comment section, suggesting possible legal recourse.

While one user advised the ex-employee to make the video public to support his case, another urged him to seek legal action. PTI COR KIS VN VN