Termination of IGMC senior resident revoked; RDA thanks CM Sukhu

Shimla, Jan 9 (PTI) The Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, on Friday thanked Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for revoking the termination orders of senior resident Dr Raghuv Narula, who was involved in a brawl with a patient, Arjun Singh, on December 22 last year.

"The association takes cognisance of the termination of Dr Raghuv being revoked vide order No. Health A-B (14)-2/2025 dated January 9, 2026, and extends its vote of thanks to the chief minister for revoking the termination after a fair and in-depth enquiry, as assured,” the RDA said in a statement.

The association further said that a security gap analysis of IGMC Shimla is also underway, with consideration being given to installing panic buttons and setting up an Emergency Security Response Team for the prestigious institute.

Earlier, a compromise was reached between the doctor and the patient, who were involved in a physical altercation at Indira Gandhi Medical College, and a fresh inquiry into the incident was ordered by the chief minister.

Dr Narula was terminated from service following the confrontation that took place in the pulmonary ward of the IGMC on December 22. A video of the incident showed Narula punching the patient, Arjun Singh, who allegedly attempted to kick him. The report of an inquiry committee found both parties at fault.

The committee found “misconduct, misbehaviour and acts of unbecoming a public servant” on Narula’s part, officials said. Singh claimed the dispute arose after he objected to being addressed as “tu” instead of “tum”, which he said made Narula aggressive. However, Narula maintained that it was Singh who instigated the fight by using abusive language against him and his family.

Following the termination of the doctor, resident doctors went on a day-long mass casual leave followed by a two-day strike, which ended after the chief minister appealed to them, saying, "If the doctors wish to continue with talks, they should leave their pride behind, call off their strike and resume work," indicating that the decision could be reviewed.