Territorial fight between 2 tigers leaves one dead in Chandrapur district

Chandrapur, Nov 16 (PTI) A tiger was killed in a territorial fight with another wild cat near a village under the Chimur forest range in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, a senior forest department officer said on Thursday.

The tiger's carcass was found near Wahangaon village, located in the buffer zone of the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR), on Tuesday, he said.

The feline, aged 6 to 7 years, died in a territorial fight with another tiger, named 'Chota Matka', who also reportedly suffered injuries in the duel, said the officer.

According to information, residents of Wahangaon noticed two tigers fighting in a farmland and reported the matter to forest department officials. However, by the time forest department officials arrived at the spot, one of the tigers had died.

Hundreds of local residents had gathered to watch the fierce fight between the two wild cats.

The carcass was shifted to the Transit Treatment Centre in Chandrapur and an autopsy carried out in the presence of representatives of the office of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) on Wednesday.

It was later disposed of as per NTCA guidelines, said Kushagra Pathak, TATR Deputy Director (buffer zone). PTI COR RSY