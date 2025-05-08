'Territory of terrorism turned into cemetery of terrorists': Naqvi hails Operation Sindoor

Rampur: Hailing the strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday said India's brave armed forces have turned the "territory of terrorism into a cemetery of terrorists".

The former Union minister said Pakistani leaders must realise that if they dare to touch India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not spare them.

"Every place and person that threatens India will be reduced to dust," Naqvi told reporters here.

Naqvi said the perpetrators who committed brutality against "our sisters by killing their husbands in Pahalgam, have been wiped out".

The protectors and sponsors of these terrorists are in immense fear due to the action taken by the Indian armed forces, he said.

"Pakistani leaders have dug their own graves by making terrorism a national industry of Pakistan, even as their country is facing economic disaster. They must realise that if they dare to touch India, Modi will not spare them. Every place and person that threatens India will be reduced to dust," he said.

Those misusing Islam as a security cover for terrorism are "international enemies" of both Islam and 'Insaniyat' (humanity), he said.

The forces struck at the core of Pakistan’s terror infrastructure in a series of precision attacks early this morning. Indian jets hit training camps, launch pads and headquarters of the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba without breaching Pakistan’s airspace, officials said.