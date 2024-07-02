Terror associate arrested in J-K's Baramulla

Srinagar, Jul 2 (PTI) A terrorist associate linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its offshoot group The Resistance Front (TRF) has been arrested from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said on Tuesday.

A pistol, a magazine, eight rounds and three hand grenades were found in his possession, they said. The man was identified as Shakir Ahmad Lone of Dangerpora Sheeri.

"Police in Baramulla, along with security forces, have arrested a terror associate linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT-TRF and recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition from his possession," a police spokesperson said.

He said the forces were undertaking a joint patrol in the Eco Park Crossing area in Baramulla town when they intercepted Lone.

The man tried to flee but was apprehended, the spokesperson added.

"During preliminary questioning, it surfaced that he is linked with proscribed terror outfit LET-TRF and is in touch with a Pakistan-based terror handler. He was planning to carry out a terrorist attack in Baramulla town," he said.