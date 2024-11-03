Terror associate arrested in Pulwama; arms, ammo seized

Srinagar, Nov 3 (PTI) Security forces have arrested a terrorist associate linked with the proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district and seized arms and ammunition from him, police said on Sunday.

They identified the man as Sajad Ahmed Dar, a resident of Pulwama's Tahab area.

A spokesperson said a joint team of police, the Army and the CRPF arrested Dar from Dangerpora, Pulwama, on November 2 in connection with a case registered under the Explosives Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

"Sajad Ahmed disclosed the location inside his shop where he had kept arms and ammunition. Accordingly, the joint team of the forces raided the said spot where they recovered and seized the hidden arms and ammunition, including a pistol, a magazine with 12 rounds and two live grenades," he added.

Earlier this week, a terrorist associate of Hizbul Mujahideen -- Danish Bashir Ahangar -- was arrested in the instant case.

On his disclosure, further arrests and subsequent seizures were made, the spokesman said. PTI MIJ IJT IJT