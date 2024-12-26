Terror associate detained in Udhampur for giving support to terrorist groups

Jammu, Dec 26 (PTI) A terror associate was detained on Thursday under the Public Safety Act (PSA) for providing logistical support to terrorist groups and operating in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said.

Acting firmly against terror supporters in the district, police launched an operation and detained a hardcore terror associate in jail under the PSA, a police spokesperson said.

The accused, identified as Abdul Qayoom alias Bittu, is a resident of Kadwah in Basantgarh. He was sent to jail.

Qayoom was involved in providing logistical support to terrorist groups and he worked as an active guide and facilitator for terrorist organisations until his arrest.

Several FIRs were registered against him at the Basantgarh police station. Considering his activities, the authorities ordered his detention under the PSA, the spokesperson added.

With this, the number of terror associates detained in the Udhampur district has risen to three.

On November 29, another terror associate, identified as Abdul Satar from Ponara Soni, was detained under the PSA. He was also involved in multiple terror cases and acted as an active guide and facilitator for terrorist organisations until his arrest, they said.