Terror associate held in Bandipora

Srinagar, Dec 21 (PTI) A terror associate was arrested with arms and ammunition in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Advertisment

A police official said a person was seen moving suspiciously by personnel at a 'Naka' at Nadihal area in the north Kashmir district this evening. And when he was challenged by the security forces, he tried to flee.

The personnel tactically apprehended the person, the official said.

The identified him as Shoaib Waseem Ahmad Malik, a resident of Gundpora Rampura area of Bandipora.

Advertisment

A pistol, a hand grenade and 15 bullets were recovered from him, the police official said. PTI SSB TIR TIR