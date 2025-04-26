Terror attack: 14 held in Assam so far for ‘pro-Pak' posts; Himanta warns of ‘imposing’ NSA

Guwahati, Apr 26 (PTI) At least 14 people have been arrested in Assam so far for making ‘seditious comments’ in the wake of the Pahalgam attack, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

He warned that if required, these people would be booked under the National Security Act (NSA).

"There are no similarities between Bharat and Pakistan. The two countries are enemy nations and we must remain like that," Sarma told reporters on the sidelines of a programme at the state BJP office here.

He said a leader of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti was apprehended on Friday for his ‘anti-India comment' and warned that anyone who takes such a stance will be arrested.

"If required, we will impose provisions of NSA on them. We are examining all (social media) posts, and action will be taken against those who, we feel, are anti-national," the chief minister asserted.

In a post on X, he said the number of arrested persons for making ‘pro-Pakistan’ comments has increased to 14.

"Total 14 arrests made till now against people who have made seditious comments," he said, sharing the update on ‘crackdown against traitors’ till 7 pm on Saturday.

At least six arrests were reported during the day, including two in Cachar and one each in Hailakandi, Nagaon and Sribhumi.

Sarma, in another post on X, said one person was held in Sribhumi district on Friday night.

He said the accused had posted 'Pakistan Zindabad' on Facebook.

In yet another post on social media, he said two more persons have been arrested on similar charges in Cachar district.

"Cachar Police has arrested two more persons for posting content supporting Pakistan on social media," he said.

Two persons, including opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam, were apprehended on Thursday, while six more arrests across the state were made on Friday, Sarma had said.

Terrorists struck Baisaran, a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others.

