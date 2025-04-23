Terror attack: Goa CM cancels birthday celebrations

Panaji, Apr 23 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday announced he will not celebrate his birthday on April 24 in view of the loss of life in the Pahalgam terror attack.

He will not be accepting birthday greetings at his personal residence in Sankhalim or the official residence in Panaji, he told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

"Due to the loss of lives in the terror attack, I am cancelling all functions arranged for celebrating my birthday tomorrow. Only the programmes which include seva (service), such as a medical camp, would be held," he said.

"I request all my party workers and well-wishers, kindly do not come to wish me," the BJP leader added.

The chief minister condemned Tuesday's terror attack in which at least 26 persons, mostly tourists, died.

"We offer our condolences to the families of the victims and pray for early recovery of the injured," he said.

"The Government of Goa supports the Government of India to bring terrorists to justice. We are with the people of Jammu and Kashmir in rejecting terrorism, and upholding peace, harmony and the rule of law," he said.

It was shameful that the victims were shot after asking them about their faith, the chief minister said.

"Tourism is increasing in Jammu and Kashmir due to the Narendra Modi-led government's efforts. We are confident that Modi ji will take strong steps to curb terrorism," he added. PTI RPS KRK