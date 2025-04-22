Pahalgam terror attack: Amit Shah rushing to Srinagar; vows to hunt down perpetrators

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday vowed to come down heavily on the perpetrators of the terror attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and said he was heading to Srinagar where he would review the security situation will all agencies.

Shah said he has briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently in Saudi Arabia, about the incident and held a meeting with the officials concerned via video conferencing after the terror attack.

"Anguished by the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. My thoughts are with the family members of the deceased. Those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared, and we will come down heavily on the perpetrators with the harshest consequences.

"Briefed PM Shri @narendramodi Ji about the incident and held a meeting with the concerned officials via video conferencing. Will shortly leave for Srinagar to hold an urgent security review meeting with all the agencies," Shah wrote on 'X'.

Anguished by the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. My thoughts are with the family members of the deceased. Those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared, and we will come down heavily on the perpetrators with the harshest consequences.… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 22, 2025

The incident occurred at around 3 PM when terrorists came down from the mountain in Baisaran Valley and started firing at the tourists.

A purported video of the attack site emerged showing several people bleeding and lying motionless on the ground while women tourists were wailing and frantically looking for their near and dear ones. No independent official verification was available.

The incident comes when Kashmir is witnessing a surge in tourist arrivals after reeling under militancy for years. Also, the 38-day Amarnath pilgrimage is scheduled to begin on July 3.

Authorities pressed a chopper into service for the evacuation of the injured persons, the officials said adding some of the injured were brought down from the meadows by local people on their ponies.