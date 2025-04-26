Terror attack: NIA team visits deceased person's residence in Kolkata

Kolkata, Apr 26 (PTI) A three-member team of the NIA on Saturday visited the residence of Samir Guha, one of the 26 people killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, in Kolkata's Behala area to record statements of his family members, a senior official said.

The NIA team would also meet the wife of Bitan Adhikari, another deceased in the terror attack, in the Baishnabghata area to record her statement, he said.

"We will record the statements of the family members of Guha and file a report on that. We will also visit Adhikari's house and talk to his wife to take a detailed note of the attack," the official said.

Three victims -- Bitan Adhikari (of Baishnabghata, Kolkata), Samir Guha (Sakher Bazar, Kolkata), and Manish Ranjan (Jhalda, Purulia) -- were from West Bengal.

Special teams of the NIA have started reaching out to eyewitnesses, including tourists who survived the deadly attack by terrorists in south Kashmir's Pahalgam, officials had said on Friday.

Armed with the latest gadgets like Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and drones, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and paramilitary forces continued their massive operations to hunt down the terrorists in the dense jungles of the Pir Panjal range, overlooking Pahalgam and the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

Initial investigations into the terror attack indicate that the number of terrorists involved could range from five to seven. They were aided by at least two local militants who received training in Pakistan, the officials said.

Terrorists opened fire at Baisaran near Kashmir's Pahalgam town on Tuesday afternoon, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, in what is the deadliest attack in the valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

Baisaran, about six kilometres from the resort town of Pahalgam, is an expansive meadow ringed by dense pine forests and mountains and a favourite with tourists and trekkers. PTI SCH BDC