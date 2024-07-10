Terror attacks in J&K point at Centre's 'absolute failure' on security front: Ghulam Ahmad Mir

Srinagar, Jul 10 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir said Wednesday the recent spate of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir point towards the Centre's "absolute failure" on the security front.

He also said the government's claims on the restoration of peace and elimination of terrorism after the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir are contrary to the ground situation.

"The deteriorating security situation, besides the series of terrorist attacks in different districts of Jammu and Kashmir, reflects the absolute failure of the central government on the security front. The loss of Army and security forces personnel is extremely disturbing and highly condemnable," Mir said in a statement.

"Their claims to have restored peace and eliminated terrorism after the reorganisation of J&K is contrary to the ground situation, the fact remains that terrorism has risen considerably," the Congress leader added.

He said the Congress strongly condemns the terrorist attacks on Army and security forces personnel and urged the Centre to take effective measures to restore a conducive atmosphere.

"J&K is going to polls shortly as per the Supreme Court directions, so it is paramount to maintain peace and ensure that the democratic process is restored, besides ensuring the safety of the common people," Mir said.

The AICC general secretary asked the BJP to stop misleading the public on the development as well as the security front.

The BJP should "accept that they have failed on all fronts despite being in power for more than 10 years. It stands exposed for failing people on all fronts," Mir said. PTI MIJ IJT IJT