Terror-criminal nexus: Six detained as NIA carries out raids at 16 locations in Punjab, Rajasthan

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Six persons were detained as National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday raided multiple locations in Punjab and Rajasthan to dismantle terror-criminal nexus in the country, an official said.

The searches are still underway at 14 locations in Punjab and two in Rajasthan as part of ongoing investigation in a case related to terrorist-criminal nexus, the official of the federal agency said.

“Six persons are being examined for their involvement in terrorist activities,” the official said. PTI SKL SKY SKY

