Terror, extortion module busted in Amritsar with arrest of 2: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Jun 1 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Sunday claimed to have dismantled a terror and extortion module linked to an operative of proscribed outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) with the arrest of two people.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said BKI member Jeevan Fauji was orchestrating an extortion racket targeting individuals in Punjab's border districts.

Two of his associates -- Karajpreet Singh, a resident of Verowal, and Gurlal Singh alias Harman, a resident of Goindwal Sahib in Tarn Taran, have been apprehended, he said.

Fauji provided a .30 bore pistol to Karajpreet and Gurlal and directed them to fire at a furniture shop in the Amritsar area, said the DGP in a post on X.

"This firing incident was part of an extortion attempt, with Jeevan Fauji demanding ransom from a relative of the shop owner based in #Canada," he said.

"Based on the disclosure of accused Gurlal, a police team took him along for the recovery of a weapon used in the offence. During this operation, the accused attempted to fire at the police party, prompting a self-defensive retaliation. In the exchange, Gurlal sustained a bullet injury to his left leg. He was immediately shifted to Civil Hospital, Amritsar, for treatment," he said.

An FIR has been registered, and further investigation is underway, said Yadav. PTI CHS RHL