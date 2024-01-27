Terror financing: ED files charge-sheet against Hizbul terrorists in Kashmir

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday said it has filed a money laundering charge sheet in connection with a terror financing case in Kashmir and has named some Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in the complaint.

The prosecution complaint (charge sheet) was filed before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Srinagar on January 25, the federal agency said in a statement.

The accused named in it include Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh, Mushtaq Ahmad Kambay and Mohammed Iqbal Khan, it said.

The court has taken cognisance of the charge sheet and issued notice to the accused for initiation of trial, the statement said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) case of money laundering stems from a July 2015 Jammu and Kashmir Police (Kulgam district) FIR against Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh, Mushtaq Ahmad Kambay, Mohd. Iqbal Khan, Mohd. Abbas Sheikh and Tauseef Ahmad Sheikh.

The FIR was registered under the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Abbas Sheikh and Tauseef Ahmad Sheikh were killed in an encounter with security forces.

The accused were "raising funds for terrorist activities in the Kashmir Valley on the directions of terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, and thus, generated huge proceeds of crime".

A part of the proceeds of crime generated by the accused were found in the form of 33 gold coins and Rs 17.50 lakh cash, which was to be used in terrorist activities, it said.