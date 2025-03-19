Delhi court to decide on Mar 21 bail plea of MP Engineer Rashid in terror funding case

New Delhi:A Delhi court would on March 21 pass its order on the bail plea of jailed J&K MP Engineer Rashid in a terror funding case.

Additional sessions judge Chander Jit Singh, who was scheduled to pass order on Wednesday, deferred the pronouncement.

The judge on September 10 granted interim bail to Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popular as Engineer Rashid, to enable him to campaign for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

The judge also previously extended Rashid's interim bail till October 28 on the ground of his father's health, after the NIA said it had verified the documents and on sole ground of health of accused's father it was not opposing the application.

Rashid has been lodged in Tihar jail since 2019 after he was arrested by the National Investigation Agency under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a 2017 terror funding case.

Elections to the 90-member J&K Assembly were held in three phases from September 18 to October 1.

The results were declared on October 8 in which the National Conference-Congress alliance attained a clear majority with 48 seats.