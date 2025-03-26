Delhi HC allows jailed MP Engineer Rashid to attend Parliament 'in custody'

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has allowed Jammu and Kashmir MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh, arrested in a terror funding case, to attend ongoing Parliament session 'in-custody'.

A bench of Justices Chandra Dhari Singh and Anup Jairam Bhambhani said police would escort Rashid alias Engineer Rashid to Parliament and bring him back to jail on all days between March 26 to April 4.

While out of jail, Rashid will not be entitled to use a cellphone or landline or interact with media, the bench added.

Rashid, who is facing trial under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in a 2017 terror funding case, has challenged a March 10 trial court order refusing him custody parole or interim bail to attend Lok Sabha proceedings till April 4.