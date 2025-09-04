Terror funding case: SC notice to NIA on Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah's plea for bail

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Thursday sought response from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmed Shah's plea challenging the Delhi High Court order denying him bail in a terror funding case.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, however, refused to grant him interim bail.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for Shah, sought interim bail, saying that the petitioner was "very sick".

The bench issued notice to the NIA on Shah's plea challenging a June 12 this year order of the high court.

The bench posted the matter for hearing after two weeks.

The high court had refused to grant him bail in the case, observing the possibility of him carrying out similar unlawful activities and influencing witnesses couldn't be ruled out.

Shah was arrested by the NIA on June 4, 2019.

In 2017, the NIA registered a case against 12 persons on allegations of conspiracy for raising and collecting funds for causing disruption by way of pelting stones, damaging public property and conspiring to wage war against the Government of India.