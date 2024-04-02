Terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch

Mendhar/Jammu, Apr 2 (PTI) Acting on a tip-off regarding the movement of some suspected people, the security forces busted a terror hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials on Tuesday said.

A joint operation was launched by the Special Operations Group (SOG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Rashtriya Rifles in the forest area of Tavi and Upper Gursai in Mendhar sub-division, they said.

The terror hideout was busted in a cave and some clothes and eatables were recovered. However, no arms and ammunition were found, the officials said.

While the search operation in the district is still on, no arrests have been made so far, they said.

Meanwhile, in another incident, the locals at Trewa village near the International Border in Jammu's Arnia sector reported the movement of a suspected Pakistani drone late Monday night, the officials said.

Following this, a search operation was conducted by the police and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel. However, no materials were recovered during the operation, they said.