Terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, 7 IEDs seized

Jammu, Mar 10 (PTI) Security forces on Sunday busted a terror hideout in a forest in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district and seized seven rusted improvised explosive devices and a wireless set, officials said.

Advertisment

They said the hideout located inside a cave was uncovered during a joint search operation by police and the Army at Dara Sangla in the Surankote area.

Blankets and some other materials were also found in the hideout, the officials said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on, they said, adding that no arrests have been made so far.

The officials said preliminary investigation suggests the hideout was used by terrorists active in the area two decades ago. PTI TAS IJT