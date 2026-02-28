Terror module busted in Punjab, RDX-laden IED seized, 2 held

Chandigarh, Feb 28 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Saturday said they have busted a foreign-based terror module, arrested two people and recovered a fully assembled RDX-laden Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

With this, the police claimed to have foiled a major terror conspiracy.

In a post on X, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said SAS Nagar police's State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) carried out an intelligence-led operation and busted a foreign-based terror module.

A fully assembled RDX-laden IED, weighing approximately 2.5 kg, fitted with dual detonation mechanisms (remote & timer), along with a Glock pistol and live ammunition were recovered during the operation, he said.

Two accused, who were acting under the directions of foreign-based handlers, were also arrested, the DGP added.

They had concealed the IED near the SBS Nagar bypass after retrieving the consignment for further instructions regarding the intended target, he said.

The device was fully assembled and ready for use, indicating an imminent threat to public safety, Yadav said.

An FIR has been registered under relevant provisions of law, including the Explosive Substances Act, and further investigation is underway to dismantle the entire network and trace the supply chain and funding links, the DGP said. PTI SUN NB NB