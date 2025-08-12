Terror module busted, was planning attacks in run up to Independence Day: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Aug 12 (PTI) Punjab Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a terror module of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)-backed Babbar Khalsa International after it nabbed five operatives, including three juveniles, from Rajasthan.

One of the arrested was injured in an exchange of fire with police during a follow-up operation, the police said, adding the operatives were tasked by their handlers to carry out grenade attacks in the run-up to Independence Day.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said Counter Intelligence (CI) Jalandhar, in a joint operation with SBS Nagar Police, apprehended the five operatives of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module, including three juveniles, from Tonk and Jaipur districts of Rajasthan.

The module was being operated by foreign-based handlers Mannu Agwan, Gopi Nawanshehria and Zeeshan Akhtar on the directions of Pakistan-based BKI operative Harwinder Singh alias Rinda.

Those apprehended have been identified as Ritik Naroliya, a resident of village Didawata in Jaipur, Rajasthan; Sonu Kumar alias Kali, a resident of village Kala Sanghian in Kapurthala and three juveniles.

Police teams also recovered a hand grenade and a .30 bore pistol along with two live cartridges and two empty shells.

This module carried out a grenade attack at a liquor store in SBS Nagar on August 7.

The DGP said that the operatives were further tasked to attempt such attacks during the period leading up to Independence Day.

The arrested accused were receiving direct instructions from Zeeshan Akhtar and Mannu Agwan, who is working in close coordination with Rinda, he said.

"We have successfully averted further planned attacks by this terror module," said DGP Gaurav Yadav, while adding that a probe is on to establish forward and backward linkages in this case.

Sharing more details, Assistant Inspector General, CI Jalandhar, Navjot Mahal said during a follow-up recovery operation, accused Sonu alias Kali attempted to open fire at the police team.

In self-defence, police retaliated, resulting in a bullet injury to accused Sonu, who was immediately shifted to Civil Hospital in SBS Nagar, where he is undergoing treatment, the officer said.

A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Explosive Substances Act has been registered at police station City Nawanshahr. PTI CHS RT RT