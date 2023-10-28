Terror module busted with arrest of four people: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Oct 28 (PTI) The Punjab Police Saturday said it has busted a terror module with the arrest of four operatives of the banned pro-Khalistan group Babbar Khalsa International.
Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said police also recovered six pistols and 275 cartridges from them.
"In a major breakthrough, @sasnagarpolice has busted a terrorist module and arrested 4 operatives of outfit BKI (Babar Khalsa International). The BKI module was tasked with targeted killings," Yadav posted on X.
The state police chief said the module was backed by Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Rinda who was providing them with logistical support with the help of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).
Inspector General of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the weapons which were recovered from the accused were smuggled from Pakistan using drones.
Bhullar said the accused had a plan to carry out a target killing of a man in the state to disturb peace.
The accused were identified as Shakeel Ahmed, Lovepreet Singh, Sarup Singh and Nirvair Singh, all residents of Gurdaspur.
A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and the Unlawful Activity (Prevention) Act has been registered against them. PTI CHS SMN