Terror module member tasked to carry out target killings in J-K held in Punjab

Chandigarh, Apr 23 (PTI) The Punjab Police has arrested a member of a terror module who was allegedly being handled by Pakistan-based operatives, officials said on Tuesday.

The Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said preliminary investigations reveal that the accused was tasked to carry out target killings in Jammu and Kashmir to create fear and unrest.

Pakistan-based operatives were allegedly handling the accused, the DGP said.

"Acting swiftly in an intelligence-based operation, Counter Intelligence (of Punjab Police) #Jalandhar averts target killings planned by cross-border operatives. One member of the terror module arrested with a #Chinese pistol and cartridges," Yadav wrote in a post on X.

According to a Punjab Police statement, the arrested accused has been identified as Lovepreet Singh alias Picho of Udho Nangal village in Amritsar.

Police teams have also recovered one .30-bore automatic Chinese pistol along with a magazine and four live cartridges from his possession, it said.

The statement quoting DGP Yadav said that acting swiftly on intelligence inputs, Punjab police teams from Counter Intelligence, Jalandhar laid a special 'naka' (check barrier) in the area of Rama Mandi, Jalandhar, and arrested the accused after recovering the sophisticated automatic pistol from his possession.

Sharing more details, Senior Superintendent of Police, Counter Intelligence, Jalandhar, Navjot Singh Mahal said that the accused has received money in his bank account via Dubai and procured the pistol along with ammunition from Samba in J&K.

A case was registered on Monday under relevant sections of the IPC and under the Arms Act at State Special Operations Cell police station in Amritsar, he said, adding further investigations are going on. PTI SUN KVK KVK