Srinagar: Around 10 persons, including three government employees, have been picked up for questioning from various parts of Kashmir in connection with the 'white collar terror' module case, officials said.

The officials said the investigators picked up the suspects from Anantnag, Pulwama and Kulgam districts during overnight raids.

Police and other security agencies have intensified the crackdown on the terror ecosystem in the valley in the aftermath of the Delhi blast on Monday that left 13 people dead.

The questioning of the suspects has revealed that some of them had visited Turkiye in the past one year, the officials said.

While seven persons, including doctors, have been arrested in connection with the recovery of huge cache of explosives, the investigators have questioned more than 200 persons so far in connection with the "white collar terror" module.

The module was unearthed based on the information provided by two overground workers of terrorists who were arrested by police earlier this month.