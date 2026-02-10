Terror plot foiled, one held in Amritsar: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Feb 10 (PTI) Punjab Police foiled a terror plot backed by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence with the recovery of an RDX-powered bomb and arrest of one person in Amritsar, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Tuesday.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the arrested accused was in contact with a foreign-based handler, who was acting under the instructions of Pakistan-based operatives, he said.

The device was concealed in a PVC pipe casing to evade detection, the DGP said.

A case has been registered at the State Special Operations Cell in Amritsar under relevant provisions of the Explosive Substances Act, the Arms Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Further investigations are underway to unearth the complete terror network, he added. PTI CHS RUK RUK