Terror suspect arrested in Pulwama

Srinagar, Jun 3 (PTI) Security forces on Monday arrested a suspected over-ground worker with terror links and recovered arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, police said.

Aijaz Ahmad Parry, resident of Kunan Poshpura area of the north Kashmir district, was arrested at a checkpoint in general area Nagri, a police officials said.

He said a hand grenade, a pistol with a magazine and four rounds of 9mm ammunition along with other "incriminating" material were recovered from Party's possession, an official claimed Further investigation is in progress, the officials said. PTI SSB RT