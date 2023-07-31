Terror suspects held in Pune: Maharashtra ATS recovers chemicals, lab equipment hidden by one of the accused

Pune, Jul 31 (PTI) The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad on Monday said it had seized chemicals and lab equipment that were allegedly hidden by one of the two persons arrested here earlier this month.

The chemicals and lab equipment, allegedly to make a bomb, were hidden by accused Mohammad Imran Mohammad Yunus Khan (23), an ATS official said.

The materials include chemical powder, charcoal, thermometer, dropper, soldering gun, multimeter, small bulbs, batteries, alarm clock and a spanner used in stealing motorcycles, he said.

"These were concealed by Mohammad Imran Mohammad Yunus Khan. During the course of the investigation, a team along with experts visited the site and seized these items," the official said.

Khan and Mohammad Yunus Mohammad Yakub Saki (24), who were wanted by the National Investigation Agency for alleged involvement in a terror-related case in Rajasthan, were arrested by Pune police from Kothrud area here on July 18. The ATS took over the probe later.

Meanwhile, the official said the fourth accused in the case, who was held from Ratnagiri, showed the places from where he bought a thermometer, dropper and pipette and a probe is underway.

The ATS, on Sunday, had said it had recovered images of Chabad House, one of the 26/11 terror attack sites, in south Mumbai from the electronic devices of the two terror suspects. PTI SPK BNM BNM