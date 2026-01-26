Terror unleashed by TMC won't be accepted by people of clash-hit area near Kolkata: BJP's Suvendu

Kolkata, Jan 26 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday urged people of the clash-hit Sakherbazar area near here to speak out against the reign of terror and intimidation allegedly unleashed by TMC activists and vote decisively in the coming West Bengal assembly polls.

During the day, Adhikari led a BJP rally in the area with party workers raising 'Jai Shree Ram' and 'Defeat Mamata Banerjee' slogans and blocking the Diamond Harbour Road in the evening.

"Muster the courage to speak against the reign of terror and intimidation by the TMC activists. Send CM Mamata Banerjee to her home from Nabanna (West Bengal secretariat). If you fail to make your voice heard now, you will lose the opportunity. See how we mobilised people on a few hours' notice. The BJP will be with you," he told the small traders, autorickshaw operators and the people in the area.

Supporters of the ruling TMC and the opposition BJP reportedly clashed on Sunday evening at Sakherbazar on the southwestern outskirts of Kolkata over the use of microphones by a local club, allegedly at high volume.

A makeshift stage, where former Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb addressed a public meeting in the afternoon, was also allegedly set on fire during the clash.

"After the middle of February, when the SIR exercise would be completed, TMC's game will be over. Its vote bank that comprises fake electors will collapse, and a nationalist, transparent and pro-development BJP government will be formed. Bengal will directly benefit from Narendra Modiji's pro-people policies," Adhikari claimed.

The leader of the opposition said the police failed to arrest a single person involved in the alleged attack on the BJP workers in the area.

BJP leader Tapas Roy and other party functionaries were present at the rally. PTI SUS BDC