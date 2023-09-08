Terrorism absolutely unjustifiable; India naturally has its own concerns: UN Secretary General Guterres

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Terrorism is absolutely "unjustifiable" and the time has come for the international system to combat it seriously, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Friday while noting that India naturally has its own concerns over the menace.

Advertisment

In an exclusive interview to PTI, Guterres said combating terrorism must be a "fundamental priority" for "all of us" and that it is something that is very high in his priorities.

"This is something that is very high in my priorities. The first reform I made when I came to the United Nations was exactly to create the Office of counter-terrorism," he said.

His remarks came when asked about India's concerns over cross-border terrorism and what the United Nations can do in terms of collaborating with the member states in the fight against terrorism.

Advertisment

The UN Secretary General said terrorism has become a global phenomenon and that India "naturally" has its "own concerns".

"Terrorism is indeed something that we must seriously consider and must be a fundamental priority of the international system," he said.

Asked about China blocking attempts to blacklist certain terrorists, the UN Secretary General said the process should not be based on political considerations.

Advertisment

"Now, there is a mechanism within the Security Council with a committee of experts, and this is something that should not be based on political considerations that, of course, are different from area to area," he said.

"I think this should be done with solid technical expertise in order to be able to identify those that are terrorists and must suffer the corresponding sanctions," he added.

In the last few years, China repeatedly blocked proposals at the UN Security Council to designate Pakistan-based terrorists. PTI MPB ZMN