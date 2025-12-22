Terrorism, all other crimes to remain in sight of our guns: J-K police chief

Jammu, Dec 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat on Monday said terrorism and other forms of criminal activities will remain in the sight of police's guns, asserting that the aim of the force is to completely eliminate anti-national and anti-social elements from the Union Territory.

Prabhat was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the 14th Police Shaheed Smriti T20 Cricket Tournament at Kathua stadium.

“Whether it is drug mafia, gangsters or any other kind of crime, and especially terrorism, all of them will continue to remain in the sight of our guns. Our aim and objective is to completely stamp out these anti-national and anti-social things,” the DGP said.

Paying homage to fallen personnel, the DGP said 1,620 police personnel have laid down their lives in the line of duty. “This tournament is being organised in memory of our martyrs and reflects the spirit of patriotism.” Prabhat said all participating teams would deliver strong performance and send a message across the border to the "unholy" neighbours.

"The participants who are playing in this tournament, I am fully confident that all the teams will give an excellent performance. Whenever they hit fours and sixes, when the stadium echoes with noise and enthusiasm from all sides, I hope that our unholy neighbours sitting in Shakargarh (Pakistan) will tremble in their souls and their hearts will shake".

Reiterating the police’s commitment to the families of martyrs, Prabhat said the department always stands by them.

“Financial assistance is provided from the police welfare fund to the best of our ability. Special police officers (SPOs) are also given ex gratia, and an amount of Rs 1 lakh is provided for the marriage of their daughters, besides other assistance to their children,” he said.

Highlighting youth engagement initiatives, the DGP said the Jammu and Kashmir Police regularly organise sports activities under various programmes. “For lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir, it is essential to engage the youth. We are extending all possible support to promote sports activities,” he added.

He further said that around 1,600 children have been sent to different parts of the country under the Bharat Darshan programme to expose them to India’s diversity and culture.

The Police Shaheed Smriti T20 Cricket Tournament is an annual event aimed at honouring martyrs while promoting sportsmanship and youth participation.