Terrorism continues to be scourge facing humanity: President Murmu

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said that terrorism continues to be a scourge facing humanity, which should be condemned unequivocally in all its manifestations.

The assertion came in her speech during a banquet hosted for her Angolan counterpart Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco, who is on his first state visit to India.

President Murmu lauded the important role played by Angola in promoting peace, security and stability in Africa.

Murmu said that terrorism continues to be a scourge facing humanity and it should be unequivocally condemned in all its forms and manifestations, according to a statement issued by her office.

She also appreciated President Lourenco's strong expression of sympathy and support in the wake of the terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, it said.

As many as 26 people, mostly tourists, were gunned down by terrorists in cold blood at the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22.

Earlier in the day, Murmu accorded a ceremonial welcome to Lourenco at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Murmu termed the Angolan president's visit historic and timely, given that India and Angola are celebrating the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year.

She also congratulated Lourenco for assuming the Chair of African Union.

Murmu said that during India's G20 Presidency, the African Union was included as its full member, as she expressed satisfaction that the African voice is now being heard on this important multilateral platform.

Stating that India shares a special friendship with African countries, including Angola, Murmu said that India is committed to mutually beneficial and sustainable partnership with all African countries through initiatives like the India-Africa Forum Summit.

Murmu also commended the Indian diaspora in Angola, saying it acts as a connecting bridge between "our two countries, both culturally and economically".

She further said that India has been a leading voice for the interests and aspirations of the developing countries of the world.

Both leaders agreed that India and Angola should continue to work together, not only for the progress and well-being of the people of the two nations, but also for the wider Global South, the statement said.

During the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held wide-ranging talks with the visiting Angolan president. Modi also announced a defence credit line of USD 200 million for the African nation.

It is learnt that the Pahalgam terror attack figured prominently in the Modi-Lourenco talks. PTI AKV ARI