New Delhi: The Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, on Thursday condemned the Red Fort blast as an "abominable terror attack" and asserted that "terrorism has no ground" in civil society.

He also hoped that the government would leave no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

With a firm national resolve, "we shall be able to unitedly fight the menace of terrorism and succeed in defeating it," the Shahi Imam said in a statement issued by the Jama Masjid.

A high-intensity blast near Delhi's Red Fort on Monday evening claimed 13 lives.

Condemning the "terror attack" at the heart of the national capital in the strongest terms, Bukhari said "terrorism has no ground, and could not have any, in the civil society." "The Muslim community that remains filled with the spirit of patriotism, stands on this critical moment with their compatriot Indians like a wall reinforced with lead," he said in the statement.

Expressing condolences, the Shahi Imam said his heart is filled with deep sympathy and solidarity for the affected families who lost their relatives in the incident.

"Their sorrow is collectively our sorrow. We stand with them on an unshakable foundation of compassion," he said.

He also expressed hope that the national leadership would leave no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators and their patrons to justice, saying that any action taken in this regard should be based on justice.