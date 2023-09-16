Terrorism in J-K at lowest level, slowly moving towards zero-terror policy: Police chief

Srinagar, Sep 16 (PTI) Terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir is at its lowest level and the Union Territory is slowly moving towards the policy of zero terrorism, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said on Saturday.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police chief also said security forces have neutralised 40 foreign terrorists and nine local ultras so far this year.

"We are moving inch by inch towards the policy of zero terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. Terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir is at its lowest level," he said during his address at the third Northern Regional Police Coordination Committee meeting, hosted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police here.

Local involvement in terror activities has come down drastically. Optimum synergy among the forces has pushed the terrorists out of villages and cities to the mountains, Singh added.

Security forces, intelligence agencies and the civil administration are working together as a unique model to make Jammu and Kashmir terror free, he further said.

"There was a time when stone pelting on security forces was happening every Friday. That is now over. The Jammu and Kashmir security team has been able to ensure zero violation of human rights and there has not been a single civilian casualty in any law-and-order engagement over the last few years," he said.

The enforcement of the rule law was the single guideline for the security team of Jammu and Kashmir, Singh said and added that action has been taken against people involved in anti-national activities as well as those instigating them.

He also thanked the people of Jammu and Kashmir for cooperating with the forces that, Singh said, has been of immense help.

The third Northern Regional Police Coordination Committee meeting was aimed at enhancing inter-state police coordination, besides effectively addressing various policing issues across the north Indian states/Union Territories.

Senior officers representing police departments of northern states/Union Territories and officers of the Central Armed Police Forces/Central Police Organisations attended the high-level meeting.

At the outset, a minute's silence was observed to pay homage to the martyrs of the Anantnag and the Rajouri operations.

The police leadership discussed a wide range of topics related to terrorism, drugs menace, increasing trends in cybercrime and the use of drones for dropping drugs and contraband from across the border.

Discussions were also held on the creation of an inter-state database and communication channels between police forces, sharing intelligence on organised crime and human trafficking for better coordination.

A number of measures to enhance coordination among the forces in the region were also proposed. Emphasis was laid on establishing a real-time information-sharing mechanism regarding inter-state criminal activities and also making joint efforts to tackle cybercrime.

It was also proposed to share good practices, including software applications, of different forces. PTI SSB SZM