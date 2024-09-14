Terrorism increased in J-K since Modi sworn in for third term: Cong

Srinagar, Sep 14 (PTI) Congress on Saturday accused the Centre of failing to end terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and claimed that terrorism has returned stronger in union territory where it had been eliminated many years ago.

Addressing a press conference at the party office here, the party's spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said there have been 25 terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir in the 98 days since Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in for his third term.

"Huge claims were made that after August 2019, peace will be established in Jammu and Kashmir. I will not talk about the time since 2014 or 2019, but it has been 98 days since Modi was sworn in. In the last 98 days, there have been 25 terror strikes in J-K in which 21 security personnel were martyred, while 28 others were injured," she said.

Shrinate said 15 citizens of the union territory have also lost their lives in these terror attacks, while 47 people were injured.

"Who will answer for it? Jammu was peaceful, the insurgency had ended there, but now, we are again witnessing terror attacks in Jammu's Doda, Reasi, and other areas," she added.

The Congress spokesperson paid tributes to the two soldiers who lost their lives in an encounter with terrorists in the Kishtwar district of Jammu on Friday.

She alleged the prime minister has not been offering his tributes to the fallen soldiers since 2019.

"PM tweets on small issues, discovers new countries on the world map to travel to and wishes happy birthday to people, but since 2019, Modi has stopped sending tribute or sympathy messages. Our officers, and soldiers lost their lives, Jammu and Kashmir police personnel were killed, but Modi has not uttered a single word to offer tributes or sympathies after 2019," Shrinate alleged.

"Check his media and social media and see if he has even taken notice of one such attack. The least you can do is pay homage for the supreme sacrifices our force and police forces are making in J-K" she added.

Shrinate said Modi chose not to do that "because you want to tell the world that everything is alright in J-K".

"No, it is not alright because militancy that had completely evaporated and vanished in Jammu, is back with a vengeance and what are you doing (about it)? This is your failure," she claimed. PTI SSB HIG