Terrorism is Pakistan's deliberate 'war strategy', India to respond accordingly: PM Modi

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said terrorism was not a proxy war but a deliberate war strategy adopted by Pakistan, and India will respond to it accordingly.

Refusing to make any distinction between non-state and state actors in Pakistan, Modi said the neighbouring country is engaging in war by continuing to support terrorism.

"`Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family) is our `sanskar' (value imbibed through tradition), we want happiness for our neighbours too, but if you challenge our strength, then India is also a land of heroes," Modi said, speaking at an urban development programme of the Gujarat government here.

"We can not call this a proxy war, as those who were killed after May 6 (during Operation Sindoor) were given state honors in Pakistan. Pakistani flags were draped over their coffins, and their military saluted them. This proves that these terrorist activities are not just a proxy war, this is a deliberate war strategy on their part," the prime minister said.

"If they are engaging in war, then the response will be accordingly," he said.

Modi was on his first visit to Gujarat after Operation Sindoor undertaken by the Indian armed forces to strike terrorism bases in Pakistan in response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

During his visit to Vadodara, Dahod, Bhuj, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, he experienced "fervour of patriotism with the roar of success of Operation Sindoor", he said, adding that this feeling could be seen across the country.

A single thorn can cause constant pain even if a body is strong otherwise, the prime minister said, adding India made up its mind to "remove the thorn of terrorism", and did it with utmost conviction.

"We should have killed the Mujahideens who entered Kashmir in 1947" and then the present situation would not have arisen, he said, referring to the incursions in Kashmir immediately after Independence.

"During Partition, Maa Bharati (Mother India) was divided into two, and that very night, the first terror attack on Kashmir was launched by Mujahideens," Modi said, adding that with the help of these terrorists Pakistan captured a "part of Mother India".

"Sardar Patel was of opinion then that the Indian army should not have stopped until Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) was reclaimed. However, Patel's advice was not heeded. They (Pakistan and terrorists backed by it) tasted blood," said the prime minister.

"This legacy of terrorism has continued for the last 75 years and the terror attacks in Pahalgam was another horrific form of it. Despite playing diplomatic games, Pakistan repeatedly faced India's military strength in war. On three occasions, India's armed forces decisively defeated Pakistan, making it clear that Pakistan could not triumph in a direct military conflict with India," Modi said.

Realizing its limitations, Pakistan resorted to proxy warfare, pushing trained terrorists into India and targeting innocent and unarmed civilians including pilgrims, he said.

India has only kept the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance (in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack) and Pakistan is already feeling the heat, the prime minister further said.

"India has always pursued progress and welfare of all, offering assistance (to its neighbours) in times of crisis. However, despite these efforts, the nation has often faced violent attacks," he said.

While dams were constructed on rivers (falling under the Indus Water Treaty) on our side, they were not maintained properly and desilting was neglected for sixty years, Modi said, adding that gates meant for regulation of the water flow were left unopened, leading to a drastic reduction in storage capacity to merely two to three percent.

Indian people must receive their rightful access to water, he said, adding that while significant steps are yet to be taken, initial measures have been initiated.

"India seeks no hostility, and aspires to peace and prosperity. The country is committed to progress and is contributing to global well-being. With firm determination, India remains dedicated to the welfare of its citizens," he said.

When he took over as prime minister in 2014, India was the 11th largest economy, and it rose to the fourth position over the last 11 years despite facing challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, difficulties with neighboring countries and natural calamities, Modi noted.