Terrorism must end now, Jammu and Kashmir has paid a heavy price: Deputy CM

Jammu, Nov 15 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a massive accidental explosion near Srinagar and said Pakistan-sponsored terrorism must end now, as the region has suffered immensely from the menace over the last 35 years.

He said all the political parties should come together to stand up against terrorism so that the people in Jammu and Kashmir can live a peaceful life.

"Today, Jammu and Kashmir woke up to the unfortunate news of a blast at a police station, resulting in loss of precious human lives. The blast was so fierce that its bang was heard in different parts of Srinagar. This is another chapter in the violence that has caused death and destruction in Jammu and Kashmir over the past 35 years," the deputy chief minister told reporters here.

A massive explosion was detonated on Friday night when authorities were extracting samples from a large cache of explosives, which were confiscated in the "white collar terror module" case and stored at the premises of Nowgam police station on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Nine people were killed and 32 others injured in the blast.

Offering condolences to the bereaved families and praying for speedy recovery of the injured, Choudhary said Jammu and Kashmir has suffered immensely over the last three decades because of terrorism.

"In addition to the loss of lives, Jammu and Kashmir saw massive destruction and displacement of its people, including Kashmiri pandits. The Maharaja's state was downgraded into a Union Territory, its special status under Article 370 gone, and the popular government also lost its power," Choudhary said.

He said the political leaders often talk about destroying Pakistan and taking back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"Whether someone takes it back or not, there is a need to understand the pain of Jammu and Kashmir. We have to see what its problems are and how they can be addressed, to benefit the people who have suffered from terrorism," the deputy chief minister said.

In an apparent reference to the recent unearthing of a "white collar terror module" and the arrest of a group of doctors, Choudhary said that no parent would like their child to join terrorism or turn a drug addict, especially when they have utilised all their resources to ensure his admission in a professional institution.

"The son has made a mistake, but blasting his house meant punishing his parents and siblings. This is not justice," Choudhary said, adding, "If the children are not following their parents' dreams, the matter needs to be looked into." He said that instead of engaging in blame games, political leaders should rise above party interests and come together to work out a strategy to help end terrorism.

"We want the Nowgam blast to be the last, so that the people of Jammu and Kashmir can live a peaceful life and fulfil their dreams," he said.