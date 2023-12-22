Terrorism on its death bed in Kashmir: Guv

Kolkata, Dec 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday asserted that the security situation has improved in the union territory after the abrogation of Article 370, and terrorism was on its deathbed in the valley.

Sinha also termed as "unfortunate" the terror attack on an army convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, in which five soldiers were killed and two injured.

In an apparent reference to Pakistan, he blamed "our neighbour" for attempts to disturb peace in the valley.

"It is a very unfortunate incident. We condemn such violence. Our neighbour has been doing such things to disturb peace in the valley. But it’s all in vain, as terrorism is on its deathbed in Kashmir," Sinha said.

"The security situation has improved to a large extent than what it was earlier, after the abrogation of Article 370," he told reporters on the sidelines of a programme organised by the Calcutta Chamber of Commerce here.

While replying to certain queries by members of the chamber, Sinha also said, “The security situation in Kashmir is better than that in Bengal.” However, later, when quizzed by reporters about the comment, he added: "My remarks should not be twisted politically, as I meant to say that the security situation in Kashmir is as good as in Bengal." PTI DC/PNT RBT