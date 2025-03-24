Terrorism on rise in Jammu region, says Congress, seeks action from Centre, LG

Jammu, Mar 24 (PTI) The Congress on Monday raised the matter of the rise in terrorism in the Jammu region, urging authorities to take measures to prevent its resurgence in the region which had been peaceful for years.

Congress national general secretary G A Mir said he was astonished at the rise in terror attacks in the region over the past two years.

"It is astonishing that the militancy is increasing in Jammu region. It is a matter of concern. The terror incidents have increased in Rajouri, Poonch, Kathua, Doda, Kishtwar and Samba districts over the last two years," he told reporters outside the Assembly here.

The Dooru constituency MLA said it seemed to him that the neighbouring adversary had been leveraging potential security gaps and demanded a thorough examination of the whole apparatus.

"We have big security experts in the country. Those who monitor the situation in Jammu and Kashmir should be questioned as to what is happening," he said.

Mir also criticised the BJP over the apparent security failures and its claims of peace post-Article 370 abrogation.

"The government was formed after the elections. However, they (the state) do not have control over the security and law and order machinery. The law and order is in the hands of the Union home ministry and Lieutenant Governor," he said.

Congress MLA Iftikhar Ahmed said, "Recent terror incidents expose the failure of security agencies … We condemn it." As it happened, a search operation continues in the Hiranagar sector of Kathua district, following an encounter between terrorists and security forces Sunday night.

The operation, launched after a police team encountered heavy resistance while investigating a "dhok" in Sanyal village near the International Border, saw a fierce exchange of gunfire lasting over half an hour, with a girl injured. PTI AB VN VN