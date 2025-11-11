Terrorism taking dangerous forms, entire country needs to be vigilant: Morari Bapu

Indore, Nov 11 (PTI) Spiritual leader Morari Bapu on Tuesday described the blast near the Red Fort in Delhi as "extremely painful", and said the entire nation needs to exercise extreme caution as terrorism is taking very dangerous forms.

The perpetrators of such acts are enemies of humanity, he said.

Morari Bapu also paid tributes to those who died in the blast and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The blast took place in a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing 12 people, injuring 20 and gutting several vehicles.

"This incident in Delhi is extremely painful and inhumane. Those who carry out such incidents are dangerous enemies of humanity. I believe that now, from the common people to the entire society and nation, everyone will have to be extremely vigilant," Morari Bapu, known for reciting Ram Kathas, told reporters in Indore.

Responding to a question, the spiritual leader described global terrorism as a "gigantic demon" saying, "Just as Ravana's heads kept growing, terrorism is changing its form and it is taking a very dangerous form." On growing fanaticism and communalism in modern society, he said the causes of these problems should be deeply investigated.

But the young generation is becoming increasingly aware of this, he added.

Morari Bapu stressed the need to free the Kshipra river in Ujjain and other rivers in the country from pollution.

While the contribution of devotees is essential in this work, the government should also take it very seriously, he said.

"Pilgrimage sites are sacred from within, but we do not allow them to remain clean from outside. Everyone should work together to keep the pilgrimage sites clean, and awareness about the sacred river Kshipra is very important," he said.