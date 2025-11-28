Terrorism, unrest due to 'fickle' nature of mind: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow, Nov 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said terrorism, unrest, and disorder across the world arise from the "fickle nature of the mind", adding that Indian traditions view terrorism as a demonic tendency that must be challenged both physically and spiritually.

Speaking at the inauguration of the state-level annual event "Meditation for World Unity and Trust", launched by President Droupadi Murmu at the Brahma Kumaris Rajyoga Centre here, the chief minister said, "One aspect of life leads to positivity and inspires good deeds, while the other aspect leads to negativity. Indian tradition has recognised demonic tendencies as terrorism and is fighting against them physically and spiritually." Referring to India's spiritual heritage, Adityanath said, "India's sage tradition has believed that the mind is the cause of a person's bondage and salvation. A person who turns the extroverted nature of the mind inward can not only gain spiritual satisfaction but also pave the way for world welfare." Calling the mind the root of unrest, he added, "The terrorism, unrest, and anarchy prevalent in the world today are due to the fickle nature of the mind. Wherever anarchy is seen, it is these extroverted natures that lead to negativity." Adityanath also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving yoga global recognition. He said that after taking office in 2014, Modi secured international recognition for India's yoga tradition, with the United Nations declaring June 21 as World Yoga Day.

Welcoming President Droupadi Murmu, the chief minister said her journey from a schoolteacher to the nation's highest constitutional office is inspirational.

"Her journey is a saga of struggle, a new inspiration for every Indian," he said.

He congratulated Ishwariya University for its continued efforts to "spread positivity" through Rajyoga. Praising the upcoming Rajyoga training centre in Lucknow, Yogi said the facility could become the best in Uttar Pradesh and would provide "a medium to connect with society through one-day, three-day, and weekly training programs".

According to an official statement, senior Brahma Kumaris office-bearers, including Brahmakumar Mrityunjay, Brahmakumari Radha, national coordinator (Cuttack) Brahmakumar Nathmal, along with officials, trainers, and practitioners were present at the event.