Terrorism was never saffron, will never be: CM on Malegaon case verdict; Cong says he has no regrets

Mumbai, Jul 31 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday hailed the acquittal of all the accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, saying "terrorism was never saffron and will never be", while Deputy CM Eknath Shinde said the verdict has wiped off the stigma on the Hindu community.

Shinde claimed that Hindus can never engage in anti-national activities, and hit out at the Congress for coining the "absurd term of Hindu terrorism".

The opposition Congress hit out at Fadnavis, saying the CM had "no regrets" over the loss of innocent lives in the blast, and that his reaction over the court verdict showed his "political mindset". It also sought to know if the government would challenge the court's decision in the higher court as it did after the 7/11 blasts case accused were acquitted.

Nearly 17 years after the Malegaon blast claimed six lives, a special court here on Thursday acquitted all seven accused, including former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit, noting there was "no reliable and cogent evidence" against them.

Reacting to the verdict, CM Fadnavis said on X, "Terrorism was never saffron, is not and will never be." In a post on X, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, "Truth is never defeated. After a long battle of seventeen years, a special court has acquitted seven alleged accused in the Malegaon bomb blast case. It is true that justice was delayed, but it has once again been proven that truth is never defeated." He said Shiv Sena has unequivocally supported the patriots who were falsely accused and imprisoned in the Malegaon blast case.

"This is because Shiv Sena never had any doubt that their cause was just. Colonel Purohit, Sadhvi Pragya, and the other seven individuals had to endure immense mental and physical torment due to these accusations. The Hindu community will never forget this injustice," Shinde said.

Hindus can never engage in anti-national activities, because patriotism is a sacred duty for those who follow Hinduism. The absurd term 'Hindu terrorism' was coined by conspiratorial Congress leaders. What answer do they have now for such blatant falsehoods? he asked.

"A dark chapter has ended today. The stigma on the Hindu community has been wiped away. The slogan 'Say with pride, we are Hindus' will now resonate across the country with a hundredfold louder voice, there is no doubt about it," Shinde said.

State Revenue Minister Chandrashekar Bawankule said the verdict of the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in the Malegaon bomb blast case was not merely a judicial decision but an exposure of a long-running political conspiracy to defame.

The court clearly noted that there was no concrete evidence behind any of the allegations. But a more serious matter is that the Congress deliberately used the term "Hindu terrorism" in its propaganda, attempting to defame the Hindu community and its faith worldwide, he said.

The Congress committed an unforgivable crime by trying to place Hinduism, in the ranks of terrorists, which rather has been a symbol of humanity and tolerance for centuries.

Today, the court has upheld the truth, and now the Congress must apologise to the Hindu community, Bawankule demanded.

"A Hindu has never been a terrorist and never will be. The court's decision today has delivered a resounding slap to those who defamed Hindus," he said.

State congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal said terrorism has no religious colour.

Congress has always condemned terror and demanded strict action against the accused. The Malegaon blast case was investigated by (then ATS chief) late Hemant Karkare, who sacrificed his life for protecting the country, he told reporters.

"If he and late state home minister R R Patil were alive today, what would have been the court verdict. This is what people are thinking," he said.

Sapkal said several questions have been raised in connection with the case.

"Who are the accused? Mumbai train blasts and Malegaon blasts are acts of terror. The government immediately moved the Supreme court after the 7/11 blasts case accused were acquitted. Will the government act in a similar way now?" he asked.

Reacting sharply to the chief minister's comment, state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, "Innocent people died in Malegaon blast, and the government could not deliver justice to them, yet the Maharashtra Chief Minister has no regrets. His tweet (post on X) reveals his political mindset." This is precisely why questions have been raised about the attitude of the investigative agencies, he said.

"These people view terrorism through a political lens as well. Individuals associated with the BJP and RSS had even labelled a brave officer like martyr Hemant Karkare a traitor, he alleged.

Was it this same political mindset that led to Rohini Salian being asked to take a soft stance against the accused and to slow down the investigation? Witnesses were offered inducements. A witness like Randhir Singh was given a ministerial position in Jharkhand, Sawant said on X.

When asked, senior Congress leader and former Union home minister Sushilkumar Shinde refused to comment on the verdict.