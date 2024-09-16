Terrorism will be buried, says Shah in J-K; promises jobs for youths holding laptops and tricolour, jail for those with guns

Jammu, Sep 16 (PTI) Asserting that the BJP-led central government will "bury terrorism" so deep that it can never rise again, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday alleged that the National Conference, PDP and the Congress wanted to release terrorists and stone-pelters to plunge Jammu and Kashmir into a terror inferno again.

Addressing three election rallies on the last day of campaigning for the first phase of assembly elections on September 18, the BJP leader said no talks or cross-LoC trade with Pakistan which was suspended in April 2019 will take place unless terrorism is completely eliminated.

Shah urged voters to "defeat the dynasties" of the Abdullahs, Gandhis and the Muftis, alleging that terrorism thrived under their rule.

"For once, defeat these three families, and I promise you terrorism will be buried so deep, it won’t return for seven generations," he said.

Shah said the Narendra Modi-led government would provide jobs to youths holding laptops and tricolour in their hands and would not allow these parties to revive terrorism.

Jails are ready for those holding guns, said the minister, who addressed rallies in Padder-Nagseni, Kishtwar and Ramban in support of BJP candidates.

He launched a scathing attack on National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah, saying he had stooped so low in his desperation that he had made unfounded allegations of the Indian Army having links with terrorists.

Referring to former home minister Sushil Shinde’s recent remarks at the launch of his memoir that he was scared while visiting Lal Chowk, the nerve centre of Srinagar, during his ministerial stint, Shah invited the Congress leader to visit the valley along with his family.

“You might have heard a tall Congress leader Shinde from Maharashtra who said that he was afraid of visiting Lal Chowk. I want to tell him that he should come with his children and grandchildren now.

"‘Koi tumhara baal bhi baka nahi kar sakta’ (no one can harm you) because we have secured Kashmir by burying terrorism,” the home minister said addressing an election rally in Ramban district.

Referring to former Congress president and leader of the opposition Rahul Gandhi’s frequent visits to Kashmir in the recent past, he said, “Rahul Baba is roaming on bike, having ice-cream and throwing snowballs on his sister (Priyanka Gandhi) and at the same time abusing (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi.

“You are abusing Modi but it was not possible during your government. We have buried terrorism so you reached there with your (Bharat Jodo) Yatra. It was possible because the BJP-led government is in power at the Centre,” Shah said.

Referring to the ‘Ekta Yatra’ led by the then BJP president Murli Manohar Joshi in December 1991, Shah said he along with Modi were part of the yatra which was supposed to unfurl the tricolour at Lal Chowk but was stopped at Ramban.

“We spent two days in Ramban and later a helicopter was made available for us to unfurl the tricolour in Lal Chowk. The situation has changed and now Ganesh Chaturthi, Janmashtami is observed and Tazia (procession by shia community) taken out and there is no riot,” he said Addressing his first election rally of the day in Gulabgarh in the Padder-Nagseni assembly segment in support of former minister Sunil Sharma, Shah said the National Conference-Congress alliance will not be able to form the J-K government.

“Today, I promise to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, including this region which has a history of sacrifices following the eruption of terrorism in 1990, that we will bury terrorism to such a deep level that it will never surface again,” the home minister said, adding attempts are being made to revive and strengthen terrorism like the 1990s.

“National Conference and Congress have made promises like releasing terrorists from jails after the formation of their government. In front of Maa (Machial Mata’s) shrine, I am saying to you that this is Modi’s government and no one has the courage to spread terrorism on the soil of India," he said.

Shah said the BJP government has strengthened the village defence guards and Special Police Officers who are being provided modern weapons, replacing the old .303 rifles with self-loading rifles.

“The security grid being laid is such that any number of people (terrorists) who want to come here from anywhere will face their end in these hills at the hands of our army and police jawans,” the home minister said in a stern warning to foreign terrorists infiltrating into Jammu and Kashmir from across the border.

Shah also took potshots at National Conference leader Omar Abdullah for his statement that Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru should not have been hanged.

"If this is the situation, what will happen once their government is formed? Stone-pelting will resume, funerals for militants will occur, attacks will escalate, and investment will stop," he said.

On Farooq Abdullah's remarks, Shah reminded the audience that the army protected Jammu and Kashmir in three wars and continues to shield its people, often sacrificing their lives. "Insulting them is unacceptable," he added.

In August, Farooq Abdullah sparked a controversy with his remarks against the army. "There is a massive troop deployment on our borders. Terrorists continue to infiltrate Indian territory. How can this happen? Ye sab miley hue hain (There is collusion between them)," Abdullah said.

This was the home minister’s second visit to the Jammu region within a fortnight. Earlier, during his two-day visit to Jammu on September 6 and 7, he released BJP’s manifesto for J-K assembly elections and addressed a workers convention.

He said the BJP follows the ideology of Prem Nath Dogra - "One Constitution, one flag, and one Prime Minister," affirming that Jammu and Kashmir is an inseparable part of India, and "no one can reverse that".

Referring to the J-K BJP manifesto for the assembly polls, he said a White Paper will be issued after the three-phase elections to ensure accountability for over 40,000 persons who lost their lives in terrorism over the past 35 years in the Union Territory.

"The Modi government will provide jobs to the youth who are holding laptops and tricolour in their hands. Jails are ready for those holding guns," he said at the rally in support of party candidates - Rakesh Singh Thakur (Ramban) and Mohammad Saleem Bhat (Banihal).

“I want to clarify that no talks will be held with Pakistan till the terrorism is over. Let (NC leader) Omar Abdullah do his best, no trade will be held with Pakistan till the terrorism is buried in the ‘pataal’ (bottomless pit),” the home minister said.

The campaigning for the first phase covering 24 assembly constituencies across seven districts including the Chenab valley region of Jammu and south Kashmir districts ended on Monday evening. PTI TAS AB RT