Terrorist associate arrested from J-K's Kupwara

Srinagar, Oct 27 (PTI) Security forces on Sunday arrested a terrorist associate from Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession.

Acting on a specific information, police along with the Army and CRPF, apprehended a terrorist associate at Unisoo during mobile checking of the vehicles, a police spokesperson said.

He said the arrested person was identified as Ishfaq Majeed Dar, a resident of Latti Shart in the Sopore area.

During search, incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one pistol, two magazines, 12 rounds and one mobile phone were recovered from his possession, the spokesperson said.

A case has been registered at Handwara police station and investigation initiated, police said. PTI MIJ KVK KVK