Srinagar, Nov 18 (PTI) Security forces have arrested a terrorist associate from Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

Showkat Ahmad Bhat, who hails from Kulgam district in south Kashmir, was arrested on Sunday from Janbazpora-Binner road in Baramulla district, they said.

An AK rifle, one magazine and some rounds were recovered from Bhat's possession.

Bhat was reported missing last week from his Naganad village in D H Pora area of Kulgam. PTI MIJ DV DV